Drug peddlers arrested with contraband

NAHARLAGUN, 8 May: The Naharlagun police and the Banderdewa police arrested five drug peddlers and seized a total of 140.15 grams of suspected heroin from their possession in two separate operations on Wednesday.

In the first operation, based on intelligence input, a team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev conducted a raid in Prem Nagar area in Naharlagun and apprehended one drug peddler, identified as Md Sariful Islam (36), of Bihpuria, Assam, with 37 vials of suspected heroin weighing 48.7 grams.

Acting on his disclosure, the team intercepted Md Shaik Farid (24), of Lakhimpur and Md Ashraful Islam (23), of Laluk, Assam, in Kankarnallah after a brief chase and physical confrontation. An additional 24 grams of suspected heroin (in two soap cases) and a Bajaj motorcycle (AS-07Z-6671) used in trafficking were seized.

A case U/S 21(b)/29 NDPS Act was registered at the Naharlagun police station.

In the second operation the same day, acting on credible input, a special team of the Banderdewa police station, comprising SIs SK Singh and Sunny Salong, Head Constable Phassang Guna, and Lady Constables NS Chauhai and R Devi, and one section of the 138 Bn CRPF intercepted a Maruti SX4 (AS26-1427) car at the Banderdewa check gate.

Two individuals – Kirry Riba (23), of Nirjuli and Techi Maj (27), of Lekhi – were apprehended. Upon search, 66.75 grams of suspected heroin (10 vials) were recovered from Riba’s possession. The contraband, along with the vehicle used for transportation, was seized. A case U/S 21(b) NDPS Act R/W Sec 3(5) BNS was registered at the Banderdewa police station.

Both operations were conducted under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.