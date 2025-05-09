Pagi in Leparada becomes LSDG village

BASAR, 8 May: Pagi village in Basar circle of Leparada district was officially inaugurated as a Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) village on Thursday. The project was implemented under the 3% component of the State’s Own Revenue (SOR) grants for the financial year 2024-2025.

As part of the initiative under the SOR grants, 11 SHGs from Pagi-I and -II villages have launched income-generating activities including poultry farming, piggery, fish pond development, banana cultivation and cluster farming. These ventures are aimed at boosting the local economy and promoting sustainable livelihoods. The dignitaries present on the occasion also inspected these activity sites to assess progress and encourage community participation.

Addressing the villagers on the sidelines of the event, RD&PR Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop Riba praised the community-led planning and implementation model.

“All projects have been designed based on proposals prepared by the villagers themselves, tailored to their local needs. I urge all SHGs to implement their schemes successfully to become financially self-sufficient and sustainable,” she said, and urged them to implement their schemes successfully for attaining financial upliftment and sustainability.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng emphasised that the scheme offers villagers a pathway to economic engagement and independence. He encouraged SHGs to continue their initiatives with commitment and consistency, emphasising that such schemes create meaningful opportunities for rural communities to enhance their economic stability through sustained engagement.

MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi expressed gratitude to the state government for prioritising rural development and launching the LSDG initiative at Pagi village. Highlighting the transformative potential of such schemes, she emphasised the importance of community participation and urged the villagers to make the best use of the resources provided, stating that “this initiative can act as a big boon in uplifting the rural economy.”

Calling upon the beneficiaries of Pagi-I and -II villages to set an example for others, Dirchi encouraged them to emerge as a model village that can inspire similar progress throughout the district. She also appealed to the heads of departments (HoD) and line departments to provide continuous support, technical input, and handholding to the villagers, emphasising that “timely guidance and departmental cooperation are crucial for long-term success.”

The event also included distribution of seed money of Rs 27,000 each to the 11 SHGs engaged in various activities under the SOR grant, marking a significant step towards economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

Superintendent of Police Dr Thuptan Jambey, SOR grants state nodal officer Obang Minki, ADC Ejum Angu and other government officials attended the programme. (DIPRO)