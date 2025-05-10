KVK scientists visit dragon fruit orchard

HASSE RUSSA, 9 May: Scientists from the Longding KVK visited the dragon fruit orchard of Hasse Russa GPC Rongam Jamikham here on Friday, the KVK informed in a release.

During the visit, the team, comprising Agronomy CTO A Kirankumar Singh and agriculture extension scientist Dr B Srishailam, along with Janjam Jamikham, brother of Rongam Jamikham, thoroughly assessed the dragon fruit planting system. The team suggested to the farmer to “take care of nutrition for the plants for maximum number of fruits,” the release said.

The team also encouraged farmers to take up dragon fruit plantation on a commercial basis. They assured the farmers of technical guidance, and stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about dragon fruit and its marketing.