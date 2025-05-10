Guv advocates unified digital platform for governance

ITANAGAR, 9 May: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the urgency of integrating government schemes and services into a unified digital ecosystem to boost transparency, monitoring, and delivery efficiency.

He also advocated digitising official records and Raj Bhavan initiatives to ensure institutional continuity and public accountability.

In a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor and Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the state’s digital transformation progress and discussed key security and developmental challenges and opportunities for the state, sharing commitment to collaborative work for a secure, prosperous, and digitally empowered Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor welcomed the recent approval of the Vibrant Villages Programme along the Indo-Myanmar border, appreciating the Centre’s focus on uplifting remote frontier communities.

He expressed optimism that the programme would catalyse development, infrastructure, economic opportunities, and improved living standards for border residents.

The discussions also focused on empowering youths through skill development, entrepreneurship, and self-employment initiatives.

Additionally, they explored ways to boost tourism and adventure activities, recognising their potential to drive economic growth and showcase the state’s natural beauty. (Raj Bhavan)