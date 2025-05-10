FTGA organises mini-marathon

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 9 May: The Film & Television Guild of Arunachal (FTGA) organised a mini-marathon themed ‘Run to Live, Live for Life’ for men and women here in East Siang district on Friday.

The 10-km men’s race and the 6-km women’s race started from Raneghat Bridge to Bodak and back.

In the women’s category, Nang Lukhena Chantang, Yai Puning, and Albina Doley secured the top three positions. In the men’s category, Aglam Torsek, Bijay Deka, and Harang Chiri emerged the top three winners.

The winners were awarded certificates, medals, and prizes.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu and District Football Association president Dr Tamang Tamuk were present during the event.

Taggu highlighted the importance of physical fitness among youths and announced plans to organise similar programmes at the district level to promote healthy lifestyles.

Dr Tamuk appealed to the youths to refrain from substance abuse and adopt sports.

FTGA officials, including its president Mingkeng Osik and sports cell secretary Neha Pertin, were present during the event.

Thirty-five runners aged 18 to 40 years from across various districts of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the event.