The opposition Congress party’s demand for answers from the government on whether it has accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir after US announcements made on behalf of India and Pakistan is valid. This comes as India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on 10 May while on the brink of a full-scale war. The decision to deescalate was a wise move by both the Pakistani and Indian governments. However, to the surprise of many, it was US President Donald Trump who announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire during US-mediated talks. He congratulated both countries on “using common sense and great intelligence.”

The announcement has led to many unanswered questions.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said the “ceasefire” statement came as a surprise to everyone, as this was the first time a third country had made such an announcement on behalf of India and Pakistan.

The party demanded clarity from the government on whether it had accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir after the US announcement, and criticised the attempt to “internationalise” the issue.

India has always maintained that there is no room for third-party involvement in the Kashmir issue, as it considers the matter non-negotiable.

The genesis of the conflict – past, present, or future – is Kashmir. As the opposition has rightly demanded, the government must convene an all-party meeting and have an honest discussion about how the ceasefire was agreed upon, whether there were any preconditions, and the extent of US involvement.