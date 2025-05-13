HDMT U-16 tournaments underway

DAPORIJO, 12 May: The 8th edition of the U-16 football & volleyball tournaments for the Hangan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) began here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

The tournaments were kicked off by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo at the Rijo outdoor mini-stadium here.

Addressing the function, Gambo stressed on the importance of games and sports, and urged the players to maintain sportsmanship spirit.

DSO J Jeram Dubi said that the players would be selected based on performances in a free and fair manner.

Among others, DACO Taw Ekke DACO and APO Margo Hai attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)