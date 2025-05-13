State BJP supports Patra’s statement on OpSindoor

ITANAGAR, 12 May: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that it strongly supports the statement made by BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra regarding Operation Sindoor.

Terming the counter-terrorism strike conducted on 6-7 May under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “a historic milestone in India’s fight against terrorism,” state BJP president Kaling Moyong in a press statement said, “Operation Sindoor successfully neutralised over 100 terrorists across nine terror bases deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), demonstrating India’s unmatched military precision, strong political resolve, and unwavering national unity.

The operation also included critical strategic steps such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the initiation of economic measures to isolate Pakistan on the global stage.”

Moyong further expressed deep appreciation for the prime minister, the Defence Ministry, and the Indian armed forces for achieving all key objectives of the operation: eliminating terrorist hubs with surgical precision, avoiding civilian casualties, and deliberately steering clear of direct engagement with Pakistani military installations.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh stand firmly and proudly with our brave armed forces. This bold and calculated action reflects the strength and maturity of new India’s security doctrine – one that goes beyond mere retaliation. It exemplifies India’s resolve to eliminate threats at their roots, with strategic clarity, restraint, and strength,” stated a release from the state BJP.