International Nurses Day celebrated

TAWANG, 12 May: Khandro Drowa Sangmo Government ANM School (KDSANMS) here marked the International Nurses Day with great enthusiasm and reverence on Monday.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of candles by dignitaries and trainee nurses in front of a portrait of Florence Nightingale, symbolising their solemn oath of sincerity and dedication to humanitarian service.

Addressing the gathering, Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh extended wishes to all nurses, and

commended the students of KDSANMS for their enthusiastic participation in community activities. “Nursing is a noble profession, in which a nurse’s healing touch eases suffering – a service often unnoticed but deeply valued by those in need,” he said.

He encouraged the trainees to continue enhancing their skills in service of humanity.

DSP Taso Kato emphasised the critical role of nurses, calling them the “backbone of the healthcare system” and “angels of mercy,” adding that having a nurse in a family is a blessing.

Captain Srada Subash from the Military Nursing Serviceinformed about this year’s International Nurses Day theme: ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies’. She encouraged students to consider a career in military nursing, and elaborated the process and qualifications required.

Lham Chotten from the Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang and KDS District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga also shared their appreciation for the dedication and compassion of nurses.

KDSANMS Principal Thutan Sangmo also spoke.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances by the students, and concluded with distribution of prizes for various literary and sports activities held earlier. (DIPRO)