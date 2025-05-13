Education is foundation of empowerment: Mein

NAMSAI, 12 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that education is the foundation of empowerment, emphasising that without it, society remains in darkness.

Participating in the 2025 Poi-Lu-Chong-cum-Buddha Jayanti celebration at Nampong village in Namsai district on Monday, Mein urged investing in youths, valuing both women’s and men’s voices, and building a society where all can grow together.

On the occasion, the DCM inaugurated the Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara, envisioned as a centre for spiritual growth, reflection, and communal harmony. He also released a souvenir to commemorate the occasion.

The day was marked by the traditional Tang Thi Kongma procession, followed by devotional chanting, ‘dhamma’ discourses, and cultural presentations that highlighted the message of peace, harmony, and unity espoused by Lord Buddha.

The celebrations reflected the deep spiritual and cultural ethos of the Buddhist community, bringing together devotees and dignitaries from across the region.

MP Tapir Gao, ministers Wangki Lowang and Biyuram Wahge, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Ven Udhaya Baadra, Ven Kitisara Bhikkhu, Ven Agga Dhamma, members of the Bhikkhu Sangha, and others attended the celebration. (DCM’s PR Cell)