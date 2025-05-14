CM reiterates zero-tolerance policy against corruption

KIBITHOO, 13 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated his zero-tolerance policy against corruption, urging officers to uphold transparency, accountability, and dedication to public service delivery.

Chairing a review meeting here on Tuesday, Khandu asked the authorities concerned to take immediate and adequate measures against illegal construction along the sides of upcoming highway projects in the district.

He informed that the Cabinet has approved the upgradation of the Walong as an EAC headquarters, marking a major administrative reform for the region.

In a move to promote tourism and entrepreneurship, the chief minister announced the launch of ‘Sunrise Festival’, to be celebrated annually from 29 December to 3 January.

He urged the local populace to establish homestays, lodges, and hotels to benefit from tourism-related opportunities and economic growth.

Khandu emphasised the importance of selecting development schemes and items suited to the unique climatic and geographic conditions of the district, in order to optimise government resources and ensure lasting impact.

The chief minister informed that several crucial infrastructural projects have been sanctioned under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusive and timely governance.

“Cabinet Aapke Dwar is aimed at bringing government services directly to citizens, especially in border and remote areas, reinforcing the administration’s focus on accessibility and grassroots empowerment,” Khandu said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin gave a detailed presentation, outlining the various developmental activities being carried out across the district.

The meeting was held following the successful implementation of the Cabinet Aapke Dwar outreach programme in the remote border region.

The meeting was attended by DCM Chowna Mein, Cabinet ministers, departmental heads, and key officials.

The chief minister also visited a military post where he interacted with the jawans of the 6th Kumaon Regiment and attended a briefing by the commanding officer.

He lauded their dedication and commitment to securing the nation’s frontiers.

Later, the chief minister arrived at Kaho – the first village of India – where he unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda. The unveiling symbolised the government’s efforts to promote spiritual inspiration and national pride in the remotest corners of the state.

It was also announced that a Seva Aapke Dwar camp will be held in Kaho on 14 May, further strengthening the government’s outreach in strategic frontier regions.

The review meeting concluded with the assurance that the state government remains steadfast in its resolve to accelerate development, enhance service delivery, and ensure a transparent and people-centric administration in Anjaw and other remote districts. (CM’s PR Cell)