CBSE Class 12 results: Girls outperform boys

NEW DELHI, 13 May: Girls outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams by over five percentage points while the number of students scoring above 90 percent saw a marginal dip from last year, the board’s Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

The results of the exam were announced on Tuesday.

This year, 88.39 percent of candidates have cleared the exams, a marginal rise from last year’s pass percentage of 87.98 percent. The results showed that 91.64 percent of the girls and 85.70 percent of the boys cleared the examination.

Transgender candidates had a perfect pass percentage this time, doubling from last year’s 50 percent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 percent marks, while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 percent. Last year, 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 percent and 24,068 above 95 percent in Class 12.

Among the students who scored above 90 percent, 290 were children with special needs (CwSN). Fifty-five students from this category have scored above 95 percent.

Of the 16,92,794 candidates who appeared for the exam this year, more than 1.29 lakh have been placed for the compartmental exam. The number is marginally up from last year’s 1.22 lakh.

The Vijaywada region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60 percent, followed by Trivandrumat 99.32 percent. The Prayagraj region reported the lowest pass percentage of 79.53 percent.

Among the schools, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.9 percent, while the lowest was by private or independent schools at 87.94 percent.

The pass percentage of candidates in foreign schools has also marginally dipped from 95.84 percent last year to 95.01 percent this time. (PTI)