Awareness prog on solid waste mgmt byelaws launched

NAMSAI, 15 May: A weeklong awareness programme on ‘Implementation of Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Byelaws, 2023’ was launched for various colonies at the town club here in Namsai district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner-cum-DUDA Chairman CR Khampa encouraged all to make individual efforts to make Namsai clean and green,and apprised the gathering of user fees collection and its purpose. He also emphasised on planting trees for a healthy environment.

UD EE Mosum Sema delivered a presentation on waste segregation, and presented a brief on user fees collection for garbage management.

DPO Dr Keshab Sarmah emphasised on the importance of waste segregation, and encouraged all to maintain cleanliness in their premises and neighbourhood.

UD Assistant Engineer Jumtum Potom also spoke.

The programme was launched for ALC Line, Fire Brigade Colony, Admin Colony, Transport Colony, Teachers’ Colony, Medical Colony, Block Colony, WRD Colony, PWD Colony and Buddha Mandir area.

All the stakeholders of the colonies, along with officials of the UD Department, attended the programme, which will continue till 21 May. (DIPRO)