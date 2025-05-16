DC assesses progress of schemes in Bagra circle

AALO, 15 May: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage assessed the progress of various schemes like Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana, etc, during a tour of the villages in Bagra circle of West Siang district recently.

The DC, along with the Bagra CO and other officers, inspected Nigmoi and Angu village fish ponds, the infrastructure of the Government Secondary School in Bagra, Pigi Moli village, and the Hilum Moyi organic tea garden in Doji Jelly village.

At Pushi Doke, the team took stock of the Airtel mobile tower which has not been in service for many years. They interacted with the staff of the Airtel service provider, who assured the team that the mobile tower in Pushi Doke will be installed within a month.

At Ngomdir village, the DC appealed to the gaon burahs to deliver justice without bias. She later distributed torches and umbrellas to all GBs. (DIPRO)