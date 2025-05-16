HDMT tournaments begin in Tawang; conclude at SLSA

TAWANG/ITANAGAR, 15 May: The 8th edition of the district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) U-16 (Boys and Girls) Football and Volleyball Tournaments began at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here on Thursday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, District Sports Officer Sangey Tsering, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, Tawang Monpa Employees Society secretary-general Kesang Norbu, and NPP district president Phurpa Lama, along with senior public leaders and officials.

In his inaugural address, the MLA urged the youths to draw inspiration from the life and sacrifice of Hangpan Dada and commit themselves to the nation’s progress and unity. He also called upon the youths to shun drugs and take pride in keeping their surroundings clean.

“Tawang being a prominent tourist destination, maintaining cleanliness is essential for sustainable tourism,” he said.

A total of six boys’ and two girls’ football teams, and two boys’ and two girls’ volleyball teams are participating in this year’s edition of the tournament, promising a thrilling display of sportsmanship and talent from across the district.

The inaugural U-16 boys’ football match saw Tawang team defeating Mogto team with a convincing 5-0 scoreline. In the U-16 girls’ volleyball match, Lungla team clinched victory against Tawang, winning both sets 25-11 and 25-9.

The tournament not only honours the memory of a national hero but also serves as a platform to nurture young sporting talents in the district.

Meanwhile, the HDMT tournaments for the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) concluded at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy on Thursday.

The results:

Girls’ volleyball: Winner: Itanagar circle; runner-up: Banderdewa circle. Best player: Toko Nimeen (Itanagar circle).

Boys’ volleyball: Winner: Banderdewa circle; runner-up: Naharlagun circle. Best player: Giogi Nakum (Naharlagun circle).

Girls’ football: Winner: Itanagar circle; runner-up: Naharlagun circle. Best player: Nabam Choti.

Boys’ football: Winner: Itanagar circle; runner-up: Naharlagun circle. Best player: Nabam Tamar (Naharlagun circle).

E/Siang reviews preps for HDMT

Preparations for conducting the HDMT tournaments were reviewed during a coordination meeting held in East Siang headquarters Pasighat on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, local MLA Tapi Darang assured all possible help in the smooth conduct of the tournament. He also advised the officers concerned to “fulfil the necessities that may be required for the tournament.”

East Saing DC T Taggu advised all the nodal officers to oversees the preparations and complete the assigned tasks for the tournament. The DC also reviewed all the preparations minutely, so that no problem arises when over 1,400 participants gather in the district.

DSO Ajong Sitek presented a brief on the ongoing preparations for the tournament.

The meeting was attended by, among others, SP Pankaj Lamba, DHS Joint Director T Tali, members of the DOA and DFA of East Siang, and public leaders. (With inputs from DIPROs)