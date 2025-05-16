Tiranga Yatra held in Tezu

TEZU, 15 May: In a display of unity, patriotism, and solidarity with the armed forces, a ‘Tiranga Yatra’was held here in Lohit district on Thursday, drawing participation by hundreds of citizens from all walks of life.

The event was marked by a sea of tricolour flags and resounding chants of national pride echoing through the town.

The rally was attended also by MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Lohit Deputy Commissioner KN Damo, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, heads of departments, government officials, PRI members, gaon burahs, and members of the public, all united in a shared spirit of nationalism.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chai emphasised the importance of national integration and standing firmly with India’s security forces. He condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, and attributed it to elements backed by Pakistan. “We are here as proud Indians, and from this frontier region of Arunachal Pradesh, we send a strong message to hostile forces – the people of Arunachal stand united with our Army and are ready to defend the peace and prosperity of our land,” he said.

The DC in his address highlighted the deep-rooted patriotism of the people of Lohit and their historic support for national causes. He noted that such events foster a collective sense of responsibility and pride, especially in a border state like Arunachal. “Our unity is our strength, and it is important that our youths understand the sacrifices made by our soldiers. Today’s Tiranga Yatra is not just symbolic but a declaration of our shared commitment to national security and communal harmony,” he said.

The Tiranga Yatra served as a reminder that Arunachal, particularly its frontier districts like Lohit, remains steadfast in its support for the nation and its defenders. (DIPRO)