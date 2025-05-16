SDP on IECT for 1st batch of Namsai youths inaugurated

NAMSAI, 15 May: A skill development programme (SDP) on ‘Information, Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT)’ for the 1st batch of 20 unemployed youths of Namsai district was inaugurated at the District Industries Centre here in Namsai district on Thursday.

The training programme is being implemented by Itanagar-based National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), with support from the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The programme aims to train 80 unemployed youthsfrom Namsai district in three National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned courses: computer application associate (NSQF Level-4); assembly and maintenance of personal computers (NSQF Level-3); and computer concepts (NSQF Level-2)

In his inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa advised the participants to make full use of the opportunity to build a better future. He also highlighted the growing demand for digital literacy and computer hardware-related skills in today’s job market. He encouraged the youths to become job givers, rather than becoming job seekers.

Also present on the occasion were NIELIT Director (i/c) RK Bigensana Singh and District IndustriesCentre Assistant Director Nondo Doka. (DIPRO)