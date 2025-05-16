Response to ‘APPSC’s credibility at stake’

Editor,

This is in reference to the letter titled ‘APPSC’s credibility at stake’ by a so-called ‘concerned citizen’. This is my response to the writer.

Before raising doubts in a public forum, it’s important to do your homework instead of spreading misleading claims. Your recent letter questioning the credibility of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and drawing flawed comparisons with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) reflects a clear lack of factual understanding.

You claimed that the total marks for the assistant engineer (AE) exam are “too low” at 500 and questioned how this aligns with UPSC standards. Had you taken a moment to visit the official UPSC website and check the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam pattern, you would have found the following:

UPSC IES mains exam pattern:

Paper 1 (engineering discipline) – 300 marks (3 hours)

Paper 2 (engineering discipline) – 300 marks (3 hours)

Total – 600 marks

Nowhere will you find a descriptive English paper in the IES mains examination.

So, the total marks for the UPSC IES mains examination are 600, not 1,300 as you incorrectly claimed. The APPSC AE exam, being a direct recruitment exam with an interview stage, having a total of 500 marks is both reasonable and in line with national benchmarks.

As for your concern about the syllabus being “too low-level,” here’s a suggestion: instead of looking down on APPSC or APSSB exams, why not try to crack the UPSC IES or IAS exams yourself? No one is forcing you to appear for state-level exams. Let those who are serious and sincere about serving the state compete fairly.

In the future, refrain from making uninformed public statements. Misinformation damages the morale of genuine aspirants and undermines the credibility of institutions. A little research goes a long way in encouraging constructive and informed discussion.

A well-informed aspirant