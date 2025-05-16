Tare Korong beat Bolek team, win Mikong Day football trophy

[Prafulla Kaman]

RUKSIN, 15 May: Tare Korong team won the Mikong Day Football Trophy (Inter-Segment),beating Bolek team by 3-0 goals in the final match of the tournament held at the Mikong UPS playground on Wednesday.

The Mikong Youth Association organised the tournament as a part of the year-long celebration of Mikong Day.

In the final match, Kamin Taga of Tare Korong team scored two goals in the first half of the match, and added a goal in the early second half. Opponent team Bolek could not return any goal, despite having several opportunities.

Attending the concluding programme of the tournament, public leader Nyonyi Taga advised the young players to abide by the suggestions given by veteran sportspersons. He asked them to “maintain 4 Ds – discipline, dedication, determination and chasing dreams – to achieve success in life.”

Taga also assured the players of his village that he would extend all possible help in their joining district and state level football tournaments from time to time.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Police Inspector Tapun Messar said that the state government reserves jobs for talented sportspersons,”but lesser number of youths avail the sport quota.”

He advised budding players to have self-confidence and to “step in national and international sport competitions.”

Another youth leader of the area, Mangol Taga, and organising committee chairman Tajing Messar encouraged the players to “maintain fair play and keep a sense of brotherhood among the players.”

Eminent persons of the village sponsored the prizes for the best player, best goalkeeper and ‘best discipline team’ of the tournament, which were given by the invited guests.

Mikong is the oldest village in Legong Bangoo area (Ruksin) in East Siang district. The villagers celebrated their first ‘Mikong Day’ with the ceremonial opening of their gumin-hoyin dere (community hall) on 10 January this year, besides launching a series of programmes to mark a year-long celebration.

The village earlier celebrated its golden jubilee year in 2013.