Tiranga Yatra taken out in Likabali, Khonsa

LIKABALI/KHONSA, 16 May: The citizens of Lower Siang district took out a Tiranga Yatra in Likabali on Thursday to honour the Indian armed forces and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The yatra started at the BOP check gate and culminated at the market square. Public of the district, government officials, panchayat leaders, women’s groups, students, youths and shopkeepers participated in the yatra, holding the tricolour, banners, and placards and shouting slogans in support of the Indian armed forces.

Taking part in the yatra, MLA Kardo Nyigyor, who is also the deputy speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, commended the Indian armed forces “who displayed extraordinary valour and gallantry in subjugating the enemies within no time.”

“As genuine citizens of a great country, every Indian should feel proud and honoured to exemplify nationalism and patriotism during the call of the motherland,” he said.

MLA Tojir Kadu and other prominent personalities of the district also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Tirap district, a Tiranga Yatra was jointly organised by the district BJP unit, community-based organisations, NGOs, ex-servicemen, the business community, and students on Friday.

The yatra commenced from the taxi stand, proceeded to the deputy commissioner’s office, and concluded at Khonsa market. The participants marched with banners and raised patriotic slogans.

District BJP president Lankham Wangsu said that the Tiranga Yatra was organised to commemorate the victory of Operation Sindoor, and to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces for their valour in combating Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation. (DIPROs)