Awareness prog on solid waste mgmt

NAMSAI, 19 May: Saying that “cleanliness is next to godliness,” Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa stated that the members of every family have a role to play in ensuring proper waste management.

Addressing the residents of Reliance Colony, Itabhatta and Satsang Nagar-I, – II and -III during an awareness programme on the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023 here on Monday, the DC said that various types of waste are generated daily in every household and “this must be segregated accordingly.”

“This collective responsibility will help in making our town/village clean and green,” he said, and informed that a material recovery facility will soon be handed over to local women SHGs for operation and maintenance.

“Additionally, nuisance detectors will be appointed to levy fines for non-compliance with the waste management bylaws,” he said.

UD Executive Engineer Mosum Sema emphasised the importance of segregating waste into dry and wet categories. She informed that the wet waste can be used as livestock feed or composting, and dry waste is to be handed over to the designated DUDA sanitation vehicles.

She highlighted that continuous awareness and cleanliness drives have already been carried out in these colonies and visible improvements can now be observed. She urged the citizens to avoid throwing garbage into drains, as it hampers sanitation efforts.

She also informed that no user fee has been collected so far for door-to-door waste collection. “However, a nominal user fee will now be collected in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023 to ensure sustained operations,” she added. (DIPRO)