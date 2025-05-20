Young entrepreneur sets up printing press in Khonsa

KHONSA, 19 May: In a commendable step towards self-reliance and local empowerment, young entrepreneur Hojam Wangno from Jadthung village in Tirap district has established a state-of-the-art printing facility in Bank Colony here.

Inspired by the Government of India’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, Wangno aims to become a job provider rather than a job seeker.

The printing press was inaugurated by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran.

The DC lauded the initiative and praised Wangno for his entrepreneurial zeal. He emphasised that the printing press would significantly benefit the residents of Khonsa town and the wider Tirap district by reducing dependence on outstation services. He encouraged Wangno to set affordable pricing to make the services accessible to more customers.

Wangno said that setting up a printing press in Khonsa was a long-overdue necessity, as residents of Tirap have traditionally depended on facilities in Assam or Itanagar for their printing requirements -often at a high cost.

“With this new facility, local individuals and businesses will no longer need to seek such services outside the district,” he said.

The facility will offer a wide range of printing solutions, including flex printing, vinyl printing, backlit printing, canvas printing, wallpaper printing, banner printing, cup printing, T-shirt printing, etc, he said.

Wangno acknowledged the financial support provided by the government under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana.

District Planning Officer LR Roy, public leader Lomsong Kanglom, and Gawang Sumpa from the IPR Department also wished Wangno success in his venture. (DIPRO)