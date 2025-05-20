DC directs depts to prepare for monsoon

ZIRO, 19 May: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP directed the Medical, Transport and Police Departments to keep adequate vehicles and human resource on standby for prompt and efficient response to emergency situations during this monsoon season.

Addressing a meeting held in view of the southwest monsoon here on Monday, the DC also directed the departments concerned to disseminate important information to the public through the DIPRO.

The DC reviewed the status of food stocks, drainage clearance, availability of medicines and doctors, and road, power, water and telecom connectivity in the district.

Among those present at the meeting were ADC Himani Meena, DSP Ojing Lego, DDMO Nima Drema, HoDs, and ITBP personnel. (DIPRO)