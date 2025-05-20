Treat for football fans

Around 12,000 football fans gathered at the Golden Jubilee Stadium to witness India win the 7th South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship, defeating Bangladesh 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Bibiano Fernandes’ boys entered the championship as clear favourites, backed by a passionate home crowd, although Bangladesh – the defending champions – proved a formidable opponent.

India had a dominant tournament, thrashing Sri Lanka 8-0 and Nepal 4-0 in the group stage, and overcoming Maldives 3-0 in the semifinals, thrilling spectators with their performance.

Bangladesh lived up to its reputation as a footballing powerhouse of South Asia, remaining unbeaten in the tournament with draws against Maldives and victories over Bhutan and Nepal.

The SAFF, comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, is a regional subsidiary of the Asian Football Confederation.

This year, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association hosted the event under the aegis of the All India Football Federation. It was the second time Arunachal hosted a major football event, the first being the Santosh Trophy. With a football-crazy crowd and sold-out stands, it’s only a matter of time before Yupia becomes a regular venue for national and international fixtures.

If nearby stadiums in the region are further developed to accommodate multiple simultaneous matches, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association – with support from the state government – will be well-positioned to host more such events.

For now, the success of the tournament deserves to be celebrated.