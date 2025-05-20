ITANAGAR, 19 May: All ranks of the 138 Bn CRPF, led by Battalion Commandant Rajendra Kumar, participated in a plantation drive organised by the battalion at Senki View here on Monday.

The drive saw the planting of a variety of native species, which are expected to significantly contribute to enhancing the green cover in the area.

Kumar emphasised the importance of such initiatives, and urged the personnel to actively participate in environmental protection measures. He reiterated the unit’s commitment to sustainable practices, and highlighted that the plantation drive was part of a broader initiative to make the CRPF campus and surrounding areas greener and more eco-friendly.

The planted saplings will be regularly maintained by the unit to ensure their healthy growth.