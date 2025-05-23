AAPAWA team flagged off

CHIMPU, 22 May: A flagging-off ceremony of the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) team was held at the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) conference hall here on Thursday, in the presence of SAA Administrative Officer Boni Liruk.

The AAPAWA team is set to represent the state at the 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held from 25 to 28 May in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

During the event, the SAA provided tracksuits to the AAPAWA team.

The 52-member AAPAWA team comprises 49 arm wrestlers and 3 officials, informed a release from AAPAWA general secretary.