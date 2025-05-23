Tiranga Yatra taken out in Miao, Roing

Pisi Zauing

MIAO, 22 May: In a display of patriotism and unity, as well as to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor, the people here in Changlang district on Thursday took out a Tiranga Yatra from the UD Shopping Complex in Lower Miao to Dapha Lodgein Upper Colony.

Amid scorching heat, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of citizens, old and young, men and women including students, CBO activists, and supporters of various political parties. They chanted slogans saluting the Indian armed forces for their unmatched dedication and sacrifice in service to the nation.

The citizens joined hands to rally with a 300-metre-long national tricolour, showcasing three bands of saffron, white and green colour. The saffron indicates the strength and courage of the country, while the white middle band indicates peace and truth with the dharma chakra. The green colour showcases fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.

The citizens also paid their obeisance to the martyrs of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and lauded the firm response of the Indian military.

LDV DIPRO adds: A Tiranga Yatra was taken out from Old Gate to the general ground in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Thursday to promote patriotism and national unity.

Addressing the gathering at the general ground, MLA Mutchu Mithi said that people gathered in a show of support for the country and the armed forces, “with the feeling of pride for being a part of the great nation of India.”

“India is our motherland, and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh, we are all one and proud part of it,” he added.

MLA Puinnyo Apum reaffirmed the patriotism of one and all by stating that the Tiranga Yatra was aimed at honouring the valiant efforts of the armed forces to protect the nation.

Hundreds of people, including MLAs Mithi and Apum, government officials, ZPMs, political leaders, armed forces, and students participated in the yatra.