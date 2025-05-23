DPCA conducts awareness meeting on its activities

AALO, 22 May: A District Police Complaint Authority (DPCA) meeting was held at the DC’s conference hall here in West Siang district on Thursday to bring awareness about the role andfunctioning of the DPCA.

The DPCA has been established to investigate complaints against police officers below the rank of superintendent of police. The DCPA is an impartial authority appointed by the government under the directives of Supreme Court in 2006. Aalo is the central zone of the DPCA and it covers five districts.

Delivering the keynote address, DPCA Chairman Goto Ete stated that 24 states and 7 union territories in India have formed police complaint authorities. He emphasised that any member of the public wishing to file a complaint with the DPCA must submit the complaint enclosing the affidavit.

“The DPCA investigates complaints, adjudicates allegations, ensures witness protection, and allows its members to visit the police stations,” Ete said.

West Siang SP Kardak Riba assured full cooperation with the DPCA and urged its members to conduct more outreach programme to raise awareness about the police complaint authority among the public of the five districts.

Former DC and DPCA member Moki Loyi highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the DPCA.

Circle Officer (Judicial) Eken Bam, former ministers Doi Ado and Kento Ete, and former MLA Gadam Ete also spoke during the meeting.

Government officials from various departments, senior citizens, ZPMs and members of the public attended the meeting, which was chaired by DC (i/c) Koj Tacho. (DIPRO)