Fingerlings released into lakes

ZIRO, 22 May: One lakh fingerlings of Indian major carps and Indian minor carps were released into Seeh and Sikhe Lakes near here in Lower Subansiri district during a lake ranching programme conducted by the district Fisheries Department on Wednesday.

It is an effort to promote, conserve, and propagate Indian major carps and Indian minor carps to increase biodiversity, attract domestic and foreign tourists, ensure surplus fish production, and enhance livelihood opportunities for the communities dependent on these resources.

The programme was attended by, among others, ZPC Pura Dollo, ZPMs, and DFDO Liagi Lasa, besides officers of the Fisheries Department. (DIPRO)