Drugs awareness prog for AWWs held

ZIRO, 22 May: As many as 108 anganwadi workers (AWW) from Siiro, Hari, Kalung, Dutta, Hija and Tajangvillages participated in a two-day drugs awareness programme for AWWs, organised here by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district police, from 21-22 May.

During the programme, the police showcased samples of various types of banned drugs, and urged the AWWs to spread information about the dangers of the drug menace among the people during door-to-door interactions.

The awareness programme was supervised by Ziro-I CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo and SP Keni Bagra. (DIPRO)