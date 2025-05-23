IJU condemns harassment of journalists in Manipur

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL, 22 May: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has strongly condemned the “unacceptable actions” of security personnel, reportedly of the 4th Maha Regiment, who obstructed a team of journalists travelling to cover the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul in Manipur on 20 May.

The journalists, travelling in a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus arranged by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), were halted at the Gwaltabi checkpoint in Imphal East district and instructed to conceal the words ‘Manipur State Transport’ displayed on the vehicle. This unprecedented directive, which undermines the state’s identity and obstructs press freedom, prompted the journalists to abandon their assignment and return to Imphal in protest.

“The IJU views this incident as a direct assault on the freedom of the press and an attempt to suppress the media’s role in informing the public. The action not only violates the democratic principles of a free and fearless fourth estate but also raises serious concerns about the ability of journalists to carry out their professional duties without interference,” the IJU stated in a release.

It said that it stands in solidarity with the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union, the Editors’ Guild of Manipur, the Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association, and other organisations, including MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who have condemned this act of overreach by the security forces.

IJU President Geetartha Pathak said: “This incident is a blatant attempt to muzzle the press and undermine the democratic fabric of our nation. Forcing journalists to hide the name of their own state while performing their duties is not only an affront to press freedom but also a dangerous precedent that questions the sovereignty of Manipur within India. We demand an immediate investigation into this matter and strict action against those responsible.”

IJU Secretary-General Sabina Inderjit added, “The harassment of journalists in Manipur is part of a disturbing pattern of intimidation that threatens the safety and independence of media professionals. The security forces must respect the role of journalists in a democracy and ensure their unhindered access to report on events of public interest. We urge the Manipur government and central authorities to uphold press freedom and ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

The IJU welcomed the Manipur government’s decision to constitute an inquiry committee to investigate the incident, as announced on 21 May. “We call for a transparent and time-bound investigation to hold those responsible accountable and to recommend measures to prevent such violations in the future. The IJU also demands that the authorities ensure the safety and security of journalists operating in Manipur and across the country, particularly in conflict-sensitive regions,” it said.