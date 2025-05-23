Young man dies in tragic incident in Tapik Colony

KARSINGSA, 22 May: In an unfortunate incident that occurred in Tapik Colony here on Thursday, a young man, identified as Riya Tago, lost his life after he descended into the well near his house with the intent to clean it.

According to the Banderdewa police, a distress call was received at the Banderdewa police station, informing about two individuals being trapped inside a well in Tapik Colony and seeking immediate assistance.

A police team rushed to the location to initiate rescue efforts. Upon arrival at the site, two young individuals – Riya Tago (23) and Sosar John (23), both residents of Tapik Colony – were found unconscious inside a well belonging to Riya Kano.

With the support of local residents, the police team carried out a rescue operation by supplying oxygen and brought both individuals out of the well using ropes. They were immediately shifted to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for medical care.

While John is reported to be in a stable condition, Tago could not be saved despite all efforts, stated a police report.

Preliminary inquiry of the police suggests that Tago had entered the well for cleaning purposes and lost consciousness due to insufficient oxygen. In a brave attempt to rescue him, John also descended into the well and lost consciousness.

Meanwhile, the Banderdewa police have registered a case of unnatural death and further inquiry is in progress to ascertain the complete facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.