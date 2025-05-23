International Day for Biological Biodiversity celebrated

CHIMPU, 22 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) celebrated the International Day for Biological Diversity at Dr Verrier Elwin conference hall here on Thursday.

Themed ‘Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development’, the event saw the participation of scientists, senior forest officials, staffers from the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), State Medicinal Plants Board, APBB, biodiversity management committees, and teachers and students from various schools, among others.

Addressing the participants, SFRI Director HB Abospoke about the importance of biodiversity to humankind, and emphasised the need for conserving every single species.

SFRI scientist RK Taj spoke about how tribal societies are dependent on nature, and stressed on conserving and protecting the environment by creating awareness at the grassroots level.

SFRI forest geneticist Dr G Murtem dwelt on how overexploitation, illegal hunting, etc, have hampered the rich biodiversity of the state over the years. He called for utilising the traditional knowledge systems for future generations.

Botanical Survey of India Scientist D Dr Krishna Chawlu shared her experiences of working in the field of research, and spoke on the idea behind celebrating the day. She stressed on the importance of utilising natural resources sustainably and more judiciously.

Zoological Survey of India’s Arunachal Pradesh regional centre Scientist E Dr SD Gurumayum spoke about the rich biodiversity of the state and the need to sustainably utilise these resources. She urged the participants to spread awareness on the importance of conserving biodiversity and reducing activities that negatively impact biodiversity.

APBB Research Officer Dr Bamin Yakang and Divisional Forest Officer (Silviculture) Tilling Takaralso spoke.

Prizes were awarded to the winners of painting, essay writing, and photography competitions held earlier.