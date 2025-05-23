Literacy awareness prog organised

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The education department of Himalayan University (HU) organised a literacy awareness programme at Jollang village near here on Thursday as part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to promote basic literacy.

The programme was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of education, and encouraging lifelong learning among the local population.

Addressing the gathering, HU Vice Chancellor Dr Prakash Divakaran highlighted the importance of the NSS in fostering social responsibility and nation-building among youths.

The programme was led by HU Education Department Head Dr Sahidul Ala and education faculty member Dr Aktar Ali.

About 60 students participated in the programme.