Awareness prog on DPCA held

BASAR, 23 May: A three-member team of the Central Zone District Police Complaint Authority (DPCA), led its Chairperson Goto Ete, organised an interaction-cum-awareness programme at the DC office conference hall here in Leparada district on Friday.

The event, which was attended by administrative officers, HoDs, PRI members, and senior citizens of the district, aimed to educate the key stakeholders about the objectives and functions of the DPCA – a statutory body constituted at the directive of the Supreme Court to enhance police accountability.

Addressing the gathering, DPCA member Moki Loyi said that the DPCA addresses public complaints against police personnel, involving misconduct, negligence of duty, abuse of power, custodial violence, and related issues.

Loyi emphasised the need for public cooperation and awareness to ensure that the authority’s services are effectively utilised.

Chairperson Ete delivered a detailed presentation, outlining the history, objectives, powers, and operational mechanisms of the DPCA. He clarified that the DPCA functions as an independent body to address grievances related to police misconduct, including use of excessive force, refusal to register FIRs, and custodial torture.

“The authority is empowered to act on complaints or initiate suo motu inquiries against police officers of and below the rank of deputy superintendent of police,” he said, adding that the DPCA may recommend disciplinary actions to the competent authority based on its findings.

Ete also highlighted that the DPCA has to submit its findings within 90 days of receiving a complaint,besides submitting an annual report.

He further informed that the DPCA will not entertain cases that are sub-judice or under review by other statutory bodies or human rights commissions. Anonymous and pseudonymous complaints are also not accepted.

Superintendent of Police Dr Thuptan Jambey assured of full cooperation from the district police to the DPCA, and encouraged the public and officials present at the event to not only engage with the DPCA but also report any instances of police misconduct directly to him for prompt action.

Leparada DC (i/c) Ejum Angu urged the attendees to share the knowledge gained with the broader community to increase awareness about redressal options available to the public.

The programme was attended also by DPCA member Gebom Ete Padu. (DIPRO)