State level HDMT tournaments underway in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 23 May: The 8th edition of the U-16 State Level Football and Volleyball Tournaments (Boys and Girls) for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) got underway at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on Friday.

The prestigious event celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship among youths while honouring the legacy of martyr Hangpan Dada.

The opening ceremony was attended by, among others, Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, MLAs Ninong Ering and Oni Panyang, East Siang DC TayiTaggu, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and late Hangpan Dada’s widow Chasen Dada.

Also present were district sports officers, coaches, and young athletes from all 28 districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region.

Day 1 highlights:

Volleyball (Girls): East Kameng defeated Anjaw (25-12, 25-18); Shi-Yomi edged past Pakke-Kessang (25-17, 27-29, 15-6); East Siang defeated Longding (20-25, 25-17, 16-14); Keyi Panyor beat Dibang Valley (25-0, 25-0).

Volleyball (Boys): Upper Subansiri beat Tawang (25-17, 25-11); Papum Pare beat Lower Dibang Valley (25-11, 25-13); Keyi Panyor beat Upper Siang (25-9, 25-6); Bichom beat Lower Siang (25-22, 25-19).

Football (Boys, morning session): Lohit defeated Tawang (2-0); Namsai edged past Kamle (3-2); Lower Siang triumphed over Dibang Valley (9-0).

Football (Girls, morning session): Tirap beat Keyi Panyor (1-0); Lower Siang beat West Kameng (1-0); Anjaw defeated Pakke-Kessang (1-0); Upper Siang and West Siang drew (2-2);

The inaugural football match was played between Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts. Hibu Khoda opened the scoring for Lower Subansiri in the 21st minute. However, Kra Daadi’s Nguri Baba responded with two brilliant goals in the 29th and the 68th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for Kra Daadi.