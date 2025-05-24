Drug peddler arrested with contraband

TEZU, 23 May: The Tezu police in Lohit district on Friday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Ran Bahadur Tamang, a resident of 9 Mile Abbar Goan in Assam’s Tinsukia district, and seized 19.8 grams of suspected heroin from his possession in the Paya forest area between Sunpura and Tezu.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector D Singpho intercepted a Splender motorcycle (AS-23W-3708) and conducted a search and apprehended Tamang.

The seizure was made in the presence of an executive magistrate and two independent witnesses. A case has been registered under Sections 21(b)/27(a) of the NDPS Act at the Sunpura police station. The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.