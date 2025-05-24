IFCSAP observes death anniv of its former president

DOIMUKH, 23 May: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) observed the 1st death anniversary of its former president Nabam Atum on Friday.

To mark the occasion, a team of the IFCSAP, led by its president Dr Emi Rumi and general secretary Maya Murtem, paid floral tributes to late Atum at his residence in Rono here, reflecting the enduring respect and admiration for his contributions.

While honouring the legacy of late Atum, the IFCSAP team reaffirmed their commitment to “continue his vision and ideals.”