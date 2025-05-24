The CUET crisis in Arunachal

Editor,

This year, CUET exam centres in Arunachal Pradesh were reduced, forcing many students to travel to other states like Assam. Due to the lack of computer-based centres in our state, students from various districts faced serious problems – transportation issues, financial burden, long travel hours, and confusion about exam locations.

Many missed their exams entirely. Others were denied entry for being just one minute late after travelling hundreds of kilometres. Can anyone return the year they’ve lost?

If a Rs 3,000 crore education budget can’t provide basic exam centres, what is it really for? It’s not a problem until it’s yours or mine.

These are real complaints I have received from my juniors through the CUET helpline 2025.

Tana Kahi,

Student of Delhi

University