Pasighat-based FPC delivers 8 mt ginger to X5 Agritech in Namsai

PASIGHAT, 23 May: In a step towardsstrengthening farmer-based enterprises and promoting women-led agricultural initiatives, Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Kenna Women Farmer Producer Company Ltd (WFPCL) delivered 8 metric tonnes of high-quality ginger to X5 Agrotech Farm Producer Company Ltd in Namsai on 21 May.

With this latest consignment, the total quantity delivered now stands at 29 mt.

This initiative is being spearheaded by Kenna WFPCL CEO Kenna Mimar Basar, under the guidance of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) Pangin DMMU District Mission Manager Dr Jarbom Taipodia.

This initiative has directly benefited 11 members of SHGs across Mebo and Mariyang, creating sustainable income opportunities and empowering rural women through collective farming and enterprise.

“The success of this delivery marks another milestone in the ongoing effort to boost local agricultural production, promote women entrepreneurship, and create strong market linkages for tribal farmers of Arunachal Pradesh,” the ArSRLM said in a release.

Kenna WFPCL, Pasighat, is implemented by the ArSRLM, with the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chain as technical support agency. Kenna WFPCL aims to support women farmers and their SHGs. The company provides market access to SHGs and women farmers, ensuring a stable market, fair pricing, and better income opportunities.

It primarily deals in orange, ginger and pineapple,along with other commodities.