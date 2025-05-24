Tiranga rally organised in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 23 May: The BJP’s Pasighat West Block Mandal Committee organised a Tiranga rally here in East Siang district on Friday to display patriotism and unity, and to honour the Indian armed forces after the success of the Operation Sindoor.

Hundreds of local people, irrespective of party affiliation and religion, including senior citizens and women, students and members of CBOs took part in the rally, waving the national tricolour and shouting slogans saluting the Indian armed forces.

The participants paid their obeisance to the martyrs of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and lauded the firm response of the Indian military.

Seventeen retired Army personnel were also honoured on the occasion.

Local MLA Ninong Ering and PRI leaders, BJP Mandal president Tadi Jonnom and leaders from the Muslim community also actively participated in the rally.