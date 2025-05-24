Villagers in both Siang and Upper Siang districts are opposing the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in Begging for the proposed 11,000 mw Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) by the state government. The government deployed armed personnel in Begging, Geku, Yingkiong, and Boleng to enable the NHPC to prepare a pre-feasibility report (PFR), which is the first step towards building the project, touted as being of national importance. Despite constant protests by the affected villagers, the project is being passionately pushed forward.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), which is leading the protests, has opposed the deployment, stating that the government has forcibly deployed CAPF personnel in Begging, the proposed site for carrying out PFR activities.

This is the sixth protest so far by the villagers in opposition to the PFR activity and the construction of the SUMP over the Siang River. The villagers have stated that they will continue their peaceful protests until the CAPF are withdrawn. The confrontation is expected to be long-drawn, and the government must come to the negotiating table. The government cannot forcibly impose a dam on the people if they are not willing to accept it. Such intimidating tactics will only aggravate the situation. The best course of action is for the government to withdraw the forces from the area, so that a foundation for peaceful talks can be established.