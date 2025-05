Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosavisited Lower Subansiri district and handed over a condolence message from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, along with a cheque for Rs 5 lakhs, to the bereaved family of late IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang on Friday as a gesture of respect to the departed soul and to express solidarity with the bereaved family and the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Hailyang was among the 26 people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on 22 April. (DIPRO)