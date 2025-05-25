‘5 Rivers’ initiative launched in Kamle

Staff Reporter

TAMEN, 24 May: The third edition of the flagship initiative ‘5 Rivers towards Public Safety and Disaster Response’ was launched in Kamle district on Saturday, with the formal inauguration of a two-day river search & rescue training programme at the Kamle River.

This event marks a significant milestone in strengthening emergency preparedness and response capabilities across the riverine landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Kamle SP Hanyir Techi and Raga CO Api Nungnu, whose presence underscored the critical importance of multi-agency collaboration in ensuring public safety along the region’s rivers.

Also present were SP John Pada, SDRF DSP Moyir Basar Kamdak, Kamle DSP Taba Biroy, and entrepreneur Azing Pertin.

All the speakers emphasised the pressing need for robust and responsive disaster management mechanisms, particularly in remote and “river-prone”districts like Kamle.

The two-day hands-on training is being led by Kishon Tekseng, Everester and master trainer, along with a dedicated SDRF team. The programme is being conducted under the aegis of the Disaster Management Department and the SDRF, in collaboration with BAC Voyages, which continues to support social and safety-oriented grassroots initiatives.

The ‘5 Rivers’ initiative, now in its third edition, aims to create a structured platform for developing trained first responders and community-based rescue teams, thereby enhancing the overall disaster resilience of the region.

“We express our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders, trainers, volunteers, and officers who have come together to make this vital initiative a reality. With unified efforts, Kamle district takes a definitive step towards becoming a model of disaster preparedness and river safety in Arunachal Pradesh,” said SP Pada.

The first edition of the training was conducted in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, and the second edition was held in Seppa in East Kameng district.