Arunachal starts using FDR technology in road project

TEZU, 24 May: In a significant stride towards sustainable infrastructure development, Arunachal Pradesh marked a milestone with the inauguration of its first full depth reclamation (FDR) road project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.

RWD Minister PD Sona, along with his adviser Zingnu Namchoom and local MLA Dr Mohesh Chai inaugurated the FDR road project in the presence of government officials here in Lohit district on Saturday.

Three major road projects have been undertaken under this initiative. These are: construction of the road from Tezu to Lama camp (5.80 kms) with fund of approximately Rs 443.82 lakhs, construction of the road from NH 52 to Doorah Nallah (5.96 kms) with an estimated project cost of Rs 472.86 lakhs, and the road from New Seren circle to Nari HQ (28.12 kms) with a project cost valued at Rs 2,493 lakhs.

These projects have been packaged together and awarded to M/s Sedi Allied Agency after acompetitive tendering process. Given the high cost of machinery involved in FDR – ranging

between Rs 5 to 6 crores – the consolidation of works under a single contractor ensures cost efficiency and better resource management.

The FDR technology, recognized for its eco-friendly approach, involves recycling the existing distressed bituminous layer, along with a specified thickness of the underlying base, thereby eliminating the need for disposal and reducing quarrying activities. This green technology not only ensures environmental protection but also proves to be economical and sustainable in the long run.

This initiative sets a precedent for the use of modern, sustainable technologies in road construction across Arunachal. As the PMGSY programme aims to upgrade over 1,25,000 kms of rural roads across India, FDR technology is expected to play a pivotal role, particularly in hilly and ecologically sensitive regions like Arunachal.

The implementation of this project is expected to open the door for similar innovations in highway and major district road upgrades across the state under both PWD and RWD. (DIPRO)