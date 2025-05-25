Frontier Highway project: Compensation disbursement launched for project-affected families

SEPPA, 24 May: A significant milestone was achieved in the Frontier Highway project from Lada to Sarli with the formal launch of compensation disbursement to project-affected families of East Kameng district on Saturday.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju handed over compensation cheques to 10 project-affected families, according to an official release.

Rijiju emphasized the strategic importance of the Frontier Highway for Arunachal Pradesh’ border areas, highlighting the project’s transformative potential for remote and border regions.

With an investment of Rs 42,000 crores, it is one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects, promising long-term benefits in terms of connectivity, national security, and economic growth, Rijiu said. He urged citizens of East Kameng and surrounding areas to support the project wholeheartedly.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam announced that regular compensation disbursement would commence on 26 May, allowing village-wise project-affected families to submit necessary documents (for disbursal of compensation amount).

The deputy commissioner outlined the project’s overview and the district administration’s efforts to complete the land acquisition process transparently and efficiently.

Home Minister Mama Natung, and MLAs Hayeng Mangfi and Kumar Waii attended the programme.

The event marked a significant step forward in the Frontier Highway project, underscoring the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and strategic connectivity in Arunachal, the release added.