IHR recognised as ART clinic

GUWAHATI, 24 May: Guwahati-based Institute of Human Reproduction (IHR) is among the first batch of clinics to receive assisted reproductive technology (ART) certification as a Level 2 ART clinic, ART bank, and surrogacy clinic.

The ART certificates were officially distributed to eligible hospitals and clinics across the state of Assam in a ceremony held at Janata Bhavan, Dispur in Guwahati on 23 May.

This formal recognition reinforces the IHR’s pivotal role in offering ethical, high-quality, and comprehensive fertility solutions within a legally regulated environment.

Established in 1980, the IHR has been a trailblazer in fertility care and a beacon of hope for thousands of couples across the Northeast. Over the years, the IHR has continued to uphold this legacy of excellence under the leadership of its director and senior fertility specialist Dr Deepak Goenka.