Itanagar EduFair from 26 May

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The 17th edition of Itanagar EduFair is going to be held at Hotel Arun Subansiri here on 26 and 27 May.

EduFair is a platform for students to meet some of the best institutes of the country and it gives them a chance to interact one-to-one with registrars, deans, admission directors, faculty members, and counsellors of different institutes. The students get free and firsthand accurate information about the courses, fee structures, placement, etc, of various institutes. They also get the benefit of counselling,which in turn makes them confident enough to choose the best for them. EduFair provides the students with the right admission guidance too.

This year, many well-known and reputed universities are going to be present at the event, where students can visit and get to know details about various courses like MBBS, BDS, BTech, BArch, petroleum engineering, pharmacy, nursing, agriculture, hotel and hospitality management, fashion designing, etc.

Students will get a chance to meet and interact with representatives from leading institutes like Chitkara University, Chandigarh, GNIOT Group of Institutions, Greater Noida, Subharati University, Meerut, Parul University, Vadodara, Gujarat, Pragjyotishpur University, Guwahati, USTM, Meghalaya, etc.