SDE dept signs MoU with Holiday Inn to train, employ youths

GURGAON, 25 May: The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) Department of Arunachal Pradesh as signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Holiday Inn (Wave Hospitality) and Visan Foundation here in Haryana.

The collaboration aims to train youths of Arunachal in the food and beverage sector under Project Tarang of the Holiday Inn Group.

The MoU was signed at the training facility of Visan Foundation between SDE Director Sibo Passing and Holiday Inn Area Director Mukesh Kumar, in the presence of SDE Minister Nyato Dukam, Commissioner Saugat Biswas, Wave Hospitality director Sanjeev Bhatia and Holiday Inn Aerocity general manager Shuvendu Bannerjee.

Project Tarang is a skill development initiative launched by Holiday Inn, New Delhi with the goal of empowering youths, particularly from the Northeast region of India, by providing them with industry-relevant training in the hospitality sector.

The training will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will involve two months of classroom training by Visan Foundation, focusing on essential hospitality knowledge, customer service and soft skills, followed by three months of on-the-job training at Holiday Inn, where the trainees will gain hands-on experience in the professional hospitality environment. Trainees will be offered stipend by Holiday Inn and other support by the SDEDepartment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dukam reiterated the state government’s strong commitment to supporting youth initiative, highlighting its potential to transform the lives of unemployed youths of Arunachal. “We are proud to support this meaningful collaboration, which aims to train hundreds of young individuals in the food and beverage sector – a field witnessing rising demand both in India and globally,” he said.

Commissioner Biswas emphasised the SDE Department’s ongoing commitment to create employment opportunities for youths of the state. He expressed a strong desire to elevate the standard of skill development training across the state. “As part of this initiative, the department has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Holiday Inn Group,” said the commissioner.

On completion of the training and certification, the trainees will be offered placement opportunities either within Holiday Inn or with other leading hospitality brands.

Mukesh Kumar said that “this initiative is a strategic step towards bridging the skill gap in hospitality sector and enhancing employability among the youths of Arunachal Pradesh. It also aligns with the state’s vision of building a skilled and self-reliant workforce. Through Project Tarang, we aim to meet the growing demand for trained professionals in hospitality industry while contributing to local economic development and the broader goals of sustainable tourism and responsible business.”