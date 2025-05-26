Two held for trading pangolin skin

RUKSIN, 25 May: Forest officials in Assam’s Dhemaji division’s Jonai range arrested two individuals involved in illicit trade of wild animal organs on Saturday.

The officials seized a smoke-dried pangolin skin from the duo, identified as Dhanesh Doley and Asiram Doley, both residents of Laimekuri in Dhemaji district.

The skin belonged to a thick-tailed Indian pangolin, measuring 2.3 feet in length, including the tail.

According to Assam forest officials, the duo poached the endangered animal from a forest area in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam.

Further investigation is underway to uncover details about the wildlife trafficking ring.

An offence report has been filed against the duo. They have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Pangolins are found in the natural forests of Arunachal’s Siang belt, which borders Assam.

The species is trafficked for its scales, believed to have medicinal properties in traditional medicine. Additionally, pangolin skins are used to make leather products like boots, bags, and belts.